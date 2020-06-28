Scattered storms Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several more chances of much-needed rain are incoming over the next several days.



Today:

Warm and muggy conditions continue to wrap up the weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms at times through the day, with some locally heavy downpours possible.





There is also a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary concern.

Highs top out in the mid-80s today.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible.

Lows only fall to around 70°

Monday:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Highs top out in the upper 80s.

8 day forecast:

The pattern will remain active, with scattered rain and storm chances in the forecast through Thursday. Some hints of quieter, but still hot and humid weather settling in for the holiday weekend starting Friday.