Scattered storms tonight; quiet end to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storms will roll through the area overnight. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity returns for the second half of the week.

Tonight:

An upper level system along with a surface cold front will swing through the state after Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has much of central Indiana under a Slight Risk for severe storms.

That said, there really isn’t much moisture to play with, so rain will be light and very scattered for most for the overnight. We can’t rule out an isolated strong storm, but that will likely be the exception and not the rule.

Rain chances should quickly move out before the morning drive, Wednesday. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Wednesday:

Following the overnight front, cooler and drier air settles in, making for a very pleasant second half of the this shortened work week. Expect gradually clearing skies through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern continues through Friday and likely into the first half of the weekend. A weak upper level disturbance moves through Sunday, sparking a few isolated showers. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the weekend, before we rebound back to the 80s early next week.