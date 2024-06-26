Scattered storms Wednesday; quiet and pleasant end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storms in southern portions of the state could be severe this afternoon.

This morning:



We’re keeping an eye on a complex of thunderstorms that are moving through southwestern portions of our state into western Kentucky. Look for rain chances to continue here for the next couple of hours in the southern third of the state.

Wednesday:

Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy as we roll into the mid- to late-morning hours. There will be an upper-level wave and cold front that move through during the afternoon, and that should provide some better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state.

Like Tuesday, there is a chance for some strong to severe storms, mainly in southern Indiana. Again, damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday night:

Skies will clear out tonight, and temperatures will cool considerably compared to where we’ve been the last several mornings. With that, we could have some areas of fog as we wake up Thursday morning. Lows fall to around 60°.

Thursday:

Beautiful weather for Thursday, with highs jumping into the low to mid 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with much lower humidity.

Friday:

Friday will be slightly warmer, but still a pretty nice day. Highs will top out into the mid- to upper 80s.

This weekend:

The next storm complex comes in on Saturday. Ahead of any rain, expect hot and humid conditions, with highs pushing close to 90° on Saturday afternoon. There will be a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern on Saturday. Sunday looks dry and pleasant, with highs around 80°.

8 day forecast

We’ll open up the holiday work week dry and pleasant on Monday, with highs into the low to mid 80s. Heat looks to build as we get closer to the holiday, with highs near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday and chances of storms moving in Wednesday.