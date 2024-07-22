Scattered storms with seasonable temperatures this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No severe weather is expected this week, but a few heavy downpours are possible.

This morning:

Good morning. We’re starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies. Radar showed a few light showers in western portions of the state early this morning. Heavier rain showers are in the southeastern portions of the state. Rain activity is moving to the north and east.

Monday:

For the rest of the morning hours, expect a few light showers in and around central Indiana. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy as we roll into the late morning and afternoon hours with warm and humid conditions. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop by mid- to late-afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but a few heavy downpours are possible.

Highs top out into the low and mid 80s.

Monday night:

As we lose the heating of the day to night, showers and thunderstorms should fall apart. We are partly cloudy overnight, with a few areas of fog possible. Lows will fall to the mid-60s.

Tuesday:

Tuesday is a similar setup. We are likely to be dry for much of the morning and early afternoon hours, with partly cloudy and humid conditions. A few spotty storms will be possible, fueled by the maximum heat of the afternoon.

Highs top out into the mid-80s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be our best chance for rain in the seven-day forecast. We expect a cold front to march through the state by the afternoon and evening hours, which should bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area.

Highs top out into the mid-80s.

7 day forecast:

There is a chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday, but the chance remains relatively low in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. The rest of the extended area looks pretty quiet with seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the mid-80s on Friday, which will likely continue into the weekend. Humidity looks to stay on the high end for the next seven days.