Weather

Seasonable and breezy start to October ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been having an amazing Friday statewide with comfortable air and bright skies. The gradual warmup persists into the start of October with winds picking up a bit.

Friday night: Mainly clear and cool conditions are expected for tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: The beginning to October will greet us with near normal temperatures and an increase in winds. Wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH will be in play for a good chunk of the day. Highs look to slide into the low 70s.

Sunday: We will rinse and repeat Saturday’s weather for our Sunday. Seasonable temperatures and breezy winds with gusts up to 25-30 MPH will all be on deck for us. If you’re heading out to the Colts game, temperatures will be in the mid 60s at 1 PM for kickoff. Highs are set to once again top out in the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The near normal temperature trend rolls on through the first half of next week. Then, a front looks to move in, which will bring our next chance for rain with a few showers possible. This will lead way to below normal temperatures by late next week.