Seasonable temperatures Thursday, rain chances possible Friday | Oct. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More Autumn like air will settle in for the next few days.

This morning:

Much cooler temperatures are filling in across much of the state this morning after the passage of a cold front on Wednesday. Some areas in the northern and northwestern parts of the state have slipped well into the 30s.

Thursday:

Quiet weather & seasonable temperatures are expected through the day today as high pressure builds in. Look for abundant sunshine, lighter winds, and near-normal temperatures this afternoon with highs into the low to mid-60s.

Thursday night:

Much of the evening should be relatively quiet with clear conditions. We won’t be as cold overnight as winds shift to the south and west ahead of another cold front for Friday. Overnight lows should only fall to the middle 40s.

Friday:

The cold marching through the state on Friday will bring more clouds for much of the day. Scattered light showers will also be possible through much of the morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be very light, likely less than 0.10″ across most of the state.

High temperatures will top out into the lower 70s Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

Cool air advection will return for the weekend following Friday’s cold front. More seasonable temperatures will settle in, with frosty conditions expected Saturday morning and highs only into the mid-60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunny and seasonable weather continues to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Next week:

Much warmer temperatures are on tap as we head into the first half of next week, with highs returning to the 70s on Monday and potentially pushing close to 80° Tuesday. There are some signs of breezy conditions around the middle of the week and some early indications of rain chances potentially for Halloween next Thursday.

There are no real strong signals of a major cooldown in the near future, with the 8- to 14-day outlook showing strong signals for above-average temperatures.