Seasonably cooler temperatures settle in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 5-10° below average for the remainder of the week.

This morning:

Chilly temperatures observed this morning – especially for northern portions of the state, where many communities are well into the 40s this morning.

Mainly clear conditions for now. We may see a few areas of fog develop, mainly in northwestern portions of the state.

Wednesday:

A relatively quiet and seasonably cool day on tap. A weak boundary sliding in from the north will bring just a few clouds to the region. Can’t rule out a spotty shower between mid morning and mid afternoon for the northern half of the state. Highs top out in the lower/middle 70s.

Wednesday night:

Mainly clear conditions with chilly temperatures for this time of year. A few areas of fog will again be possible nearing daybreak. Lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Thursday:

Another nice but seasonably cool day. Highs top out in the lower /middle 70s.

Friday:

Slightly warmer temperatures move in to end the week. Mainly sunny conditions with highs in the middle 70s.

Weekend:

Pretty quiet and pleasant weekend ahead, with slightly below average temperatures. A slow moving cold front moving through the Midwest will bring a few clouds to the area by Saturday night, and could squeeze out a few light showers on Sunday. Much of the weekend should be quite nice, with highs in the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

We continue to run dry over the last few weeks. 30 day rainfall has been just over 30% of what we typically should see. Not much hope for measurable rainfall over the next couple of weeks.

Temperatures should move closer to average for this time of year by the middle of next week, with highs moving back to near 80°.