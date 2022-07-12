Weather

Seasonal and dry stretch

A few scattered storms this morning with more dry area than not to start off the morning. Temperatures are mainly in the mid 70s this morning. Showers and storms will move out mid morning with mostly sunny skies slated for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s which is exactly where we should be for this time of year. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. Dry, quiet and comfy stretch will continue through the later half of the week with highs in the mid 80s through Thursday.

Highs by the end of the week will slowly trend warmer with most spots in the upper 80s with sunshine.

This weekend looks toasty with highs approching 90° with rain chances possible both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep in that chance of rain through Tuesday of next week with highs remaining hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s.