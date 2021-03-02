Seasonal and sunny day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s with clear skies. Highs will rebound to the mid-40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. A quiet and less cold Tuesday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be the best day all week with highs boosting to the mid-50s with nothing but blue sky and sunshine! This quiet and mild trend will continue through the rest of the week with highs Thursday in the upper 40s. A slightly cooler day in store due to a passing cold front. Friday will be another dry one with highs rebounding to the 50s.

A nice and mild weekend with highs in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday. Quiet weather will stretch through much of next week with highs breaking into the upper 50s to some spots in the lower 60s.