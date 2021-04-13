Weather

Seasonal, mild Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a mainly clear sky. A seasonal day with highs in the mid 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Tuesday night temperatures will continue to slide with lows in the lower 40s.

The later half of the week looks cooler but sunny! Highs midweek look to slip to the upper 50s and stay in the upper 50s through the end of the week with a mainly sunny sky.

The next chance for rain arrives this weekend. Saturday highs should rebound to the lower 60s with a scattered chance of rain. There is a chance of rain for Sunday as well with highs still warming through the lower 60s.

Quiet to start next week with highs trending near seasonal with everyone in the lower 60s with dry conditions and sunshine!