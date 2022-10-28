Weather

Seasonal end to the week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a thin layer of clouds! Should be a great afternoon with highs warming to the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A great start this weekend with highs continuing to the mid 60s with loads of sunshine! Slightly cooler day Sunday with scattered rain chances arriving during the afternoon! Highs will cool to the lower 60s.

Halloween will start off soggy with a few morning showers. The rain will move out during the afternoon giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the lower 60s to start the work week. We’ll see temperatures warm well above the seasonal highs through the remainder of the work wee next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s with dry time and lots of sunshine!