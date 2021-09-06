Several dry days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather pattern setting up for the first full week of the month.
Monday:
High-pressure overhead keeps us quiet throughout the day, with mostly sunny conditions in the morning, followed by a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 80s.
Monday night:
Mostly clear and quiet. Lows fall to the lower 60s.
Tuesday:
A few clouds with breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the mid-80s. A few showers move in after midnight.
8 day forecast:
Quiet pattern with comfortable temperatures through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° through Friday. Quiet and slightly warmer pattern on tap for the weekend.