Several rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a very warm and mostly cloudy day across central Indiana.

Monday night:

A few isolated storms are not out of the question this evening.

Lows dip into the upper 60s.

Tuesday:

We will have another very warm and humid day with isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible across central Indiana with a Marginal Risk of severe in place for the aforementioned area. Main threats include damaging winds and hail.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday:

Have the rain gear handy for your Wednesday as on and off showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Isolated downpours and frequent lightning are expected with any thunderstorm.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

The active weather trend looks to continue through the end of the work week with storm chances. A gradual warming trend will work its way in through the weekend. We will dry out briefly this weekend with high temperatures returning to the 90s with increasing humidity.