Several rain chances coming up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures remain above average for much of the extended forecast



This morning:

Showers are pushing through the area here this morning. Most of the rain activity is relatively light. Temperatures remain fairly mild, with numbers hovering around 70 this morning.

Friday:

We will continue with our rain and thunderstorm chances for the morning hours. We should start to gradually dry things out by the afternoon with cloudy skies. We can’t rule out an isolated shower storm after lunchtime, but those should be few and far between.

The rainfall amount should be less than half an inch across the state.

High temperatures will top out only in the mid-70s this afternoon.

This weekend:

It should be quiet, cloudy, and somewhere foggy overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We should have a lot of quiet time over the weekend. No weather issues for the Indy mini marathon on Saturday morning. Temperatures will be hovering in the lower 60s for step-off times. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible with the heat of the day. High temperatures will top out around 80°.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms could push through the state late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning. That should clear the area before daybreak on Sunday. The rest of Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs into the mid-70s.

8 day forecast:

The weather looks to remain active heading into the next week, with several rain and thunderstorm chances each and every day. As of right now, Monday’s chances are fairly limited. The better chances for thunderstorms will be Tuesday and Wednesday, and a few of those storms could be severe.

Temperatures look to remain above average for this time of year.