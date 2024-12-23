Several rain chances, milder temperatures for the holiday week | Dec. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain kicks off an unsettled holiday week.

This morning:

Quiet conditions here with very chilly temperatures across Central Indiana this morning. Current air temperatures are into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills have slipped into the teens this morning.

Monday:

Much of Monday will be relatively quiet, cloudy, and chilly. High temperatures will top out into the lower 40s this afternoon, which is slightly above average. Winds will get as high as 25 mph, which will likely bring our wind chills back down to the low to mid-30s this afternoon.

In addition, there might be some areas of patchy drizzle later on this afternoon with a few scattered light showers as we get closer to dinner time this evening.

Monday night:

Clouds will hang tough as we had through the overnight. Showers will gradually diminish later this evening as well as the winds. This will likely allow for some fog to develop across the state for the overnight hours. Lowe’s will fall to the mid 30s.

Tuesday:

Christmas Eve looks cloudy and dry for much of the daytime hours. Temperatures will be running around average with highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wet holday:

Any rain opportunities will likely come late Tuesday night and then carry over into Christmas Day.

We’ll have to watch for the potential of a little bit of freezing drizzle in far northern counties of Indiana late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning. We will quickly change things over to all rain as we. Into the daybreak hours of the holiday.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-40s for Christmas Day.

Extended forecast:

Very mild temperatures for late week with highs returning to the low 50s Thursday and middle 50s on Friday.

There will be several rain opportunities with a very active weekend ahead. Look for scattered rain chances on Friday and widespread rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Temperatures look to stay very mild until the middle of next week.