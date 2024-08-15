Several rain chances moving in to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few strong storms are possible late Thursday

This morning:

​Conditions are a bit warmer and more muggy this morning as an approaching system moves in from the west. We’re also tracking a complex of showers and thunderstorms lining up along the Mississippi River here early this morning.

Thursday:

Look for showers to move into Indiana by the early to mid-morning hours. Rain will most likely be fairly light and mostly confined to western Indiana in terms of measurable rainfall. As we head into the late morning hours and early afternoon, look for mostly cloudy and muggy conditions, but we should remain relatively dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely start to roll in by the latter portions of the afternoon.

High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s, with dew point temperatures into the mid 60s, making it feel a bit more uncomfortable this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move in for the evening and overnight hours. This complex is expected to be a bit stronger, posing the risk of some severe storms with damaging winds as the primary concern.

There’s also the chance that we could see some heavy rain, although it appears the heaviest rainfall access will likely be southwest of Indiana into southern Illinois.

Overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s to around 70°.

Friday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue during pre-day break hours on Friday. Again, a few strong storms could be possible, with damaging winds being the primary concern, along with some heavy rainfall. Precipitation chances will decrease as we head later on into the afternoon, with only spotty showers and thunderstorms expected for the second half of our Friday.

Highs top out into the middle 80s.

This weekend:

A second front will move through late Friday night into early Saturday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area before daybreak Saturday. Much of our Saturday daytime hours should be dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could be an isolated shower thunderstorm developing with the heating of the afternoon. Hazel topped out in the lower 80s.

Sunday should be relatively quiet but still muggy, with highs into the lower 80s through the afternoon.

7 day forecast:

Quiet weather as we head into the new work week with highs into the low to mid 80s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It does appear that the humidity will drop significantly for the first half of the work week as well.

The 8- to 14-day outlook, which takes us to the end of the month, calls for a good chance for below-average temperatures to continue.