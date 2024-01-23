Several rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to warm over the next week, with several rain opportunities over the next several days.

Tuesday:

Freezing rain threat continues to move north. We’ve lucked out in the metro area, as road temperatures hovered just above freezing for much of the overnight. Areas to our west and north haven’t been quite as lucky. Winter weather advisories continues for northern Indiana until 10am.

Expect rain showers to remain steady across the state through lunch time, breaking off to the northeast for the afternoon hours. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon.

High temperatures warm to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Tuesday night:

With warmer air moving over colder ground, and light winds later tonight, watch for some areas of dense fog forming after dinner time.

Rain moving in after Midnight should eliminate any linger fog. Steady showers are expected for much of the overnight hours.

Lows fall to the mid 30s.

Wednesday:

Rain continues for the early morning hours, but should clear the area by mid/late morning. Mostly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will run mild, with highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Thursday:

Another system arriving will bring another round of widespread rain with mild temperatures. Highs top out in the lower/middle 50s.

Total rainfall for the week could exceed 1.5″ in spots, which could lead to some flooding issues.

8 day forecast:

Another system arrives for the weekend, which could bring some gusty winds along with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hang out in the lower/middle 40s.

Temperatures will remain above average heading into next week and beyond.