Several rain chances this week | Sept. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More rain is on the way, and a possible tropical system could impact the region late this week.

This morning:

It’s a mostly cloudy start to our Monday as a cold front slowly drags through the region. Temperatures are running very mild, with most areas into the mid and upper 60s.

Monday:

Look for mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. With the cold front overhead, we may have a spotty shower or even a rumble of thunder throughout the day, but most areas should be dry. High temperatures will top out into the mid-70s.

Monday night:

The complex of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will start rolling in from the south and west by late afternoon into the early evening hours. This complex should continue to fill in late night in through the early overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but some much-needed rainfall of around 1/2 an inch could be possible with this rain complex tonight.

Overnight lows fall to the mid-60s.

Tuesday:

A weak area of low pressure will ride along this cold front on Tuesday, bringing with it scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially for the first half of our Tuesday. There is a chance for a strong storm or two with damaging winds as the primary concern.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s.

Wednesday/Thursday:

Dry weather will briefly settle in for the middle of the week. Look for sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and will likely climb closer to 80 as we head into Thursday afternoon.

Tropical system late week?

More rain chances could be possible heading into the late week and this weekend as another tropical system from the gulf could ride to the north and bring us some much-needed rainfall. There’s a really good chance for some tropical development within the next day or two in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll watch how this develops and then eventually tracks as we head later on into the week.

Seven-day rainfall estimates have parts of our state, specifically down to the south, receiving between two and three inches of rainfall, while much of central Indiana could be anywhere between one and two inches of needed rainfall.

Extended forecast:

A lot can change between now and when this potential tropical system could move into central Indiana, so stay updated with the forecast on our Storm Track 8 weather app. Meanwhile, our numbers will stay into the mid- and upper 70s, which is pretty close to where we should be at the end of September.