Several storm chances coming up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our active weather pattern continues with several rain and storm opportunities over the next several days.

Friday:

A few areas of fog are possible this morning, however with a light breeze this should limit widespread coverage despite all of the rain we’ve picked up over the last 48 hours. Expect mostly sunny to partly conditions for much of the day. We can’t rule out a spotty storm late this afternoon.

Any storm that develops has the potential to have some gusty winds. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for western portions of the state.

Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Friday night:

Muggy overnight with partly cloudy conditions. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Lows fall to the lower 70s

Saturday:

Weak area of high pressure tries to settle in, but with a weak wave moving through the state, we could see a few spotty storms developing in the morning, and then again into the afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms – any storm that develops could have the potential of some gusty winds and hail.

Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, with highs into the mid 80s.

Sunday:

Relatively quiet weather. Just a slight chance for showers late Sunday. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Potential for heavy rain returns for Monday. There will also be a chance for a few strong storms as well. Rainfall estimates will range between 1.0-2.0″ through Monday.

The rest of the week should be pretty quiet, with slightly below average temperatures.