Weather

Severe storm chances Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light sprinkles Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. Scattered storms will continue throughout the day with highs in the mid-70s. Severe weather threat arrives overnight and through the early morning hours Tuesday. A slight risk of severe weather in the metro area while southern Indiana has an enhanced risk. The main threat will be damaging winds, an isolated tornado and larger hail. Storms will continue Tuesday morning with the severe threat diminishing through the day.

Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s with a few showers around. Midweek looks dry and cool with highs topping out in the lower 60s. Scattered showers return Thursday with highs cooling even more with most spots in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures by the end of the week will rebound to the lower to mid-60s with dry conditions and a few rays of sunshine. Expect to see a split weekend with dry and mild conditions Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain arrives Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. It should be a dry start early next week with highs in the lower 60s.