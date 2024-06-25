Severe storm threat on the hottest day of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Potential for some gusty storms and much needed rain through Wednesday afternoon.

This morning:

Good morning. Clear skies but high humidity have made for a different and more uncomfortable feel here early this morning. We’re also keeping an eye out for a small complex of storms entering northwestern Indiana.

Tuesday:

Storms that are entering northwestern Indiana will impact some northern counties over the next few hours. Some heavy rain will be possible at times, but severe weather is not expected at this point.

Meanwhile, hot temperatures returned briefly to the state. Highs will top out into the lower 90s this afternoon. With high humidity, look for heat indices to reach near 100° this afternoon.

We’ll also keep an eye out for the possibility of some scattered storms developing as early as late this afternoon. Any storms that do develop this afternoon could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Tuesday night:

As a cold front moves through later tonight, we anticipate more widespread showers and thunderstorms, specifically after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue for the first half of Wednesday as the cold front continues to slowly move through the state. Rain should start to wrap up as we head into the afternoon. Some areas could pick up around or just above 1 inch of needed rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours.

High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Cooler and more pleasant conditions move in for Thursday and beyond. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s on Thursday. Heat and humidity will solely build as we head into the weekend, with highs returning to the mid- to possibly upper 80s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms to return on Saturday. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday of next week.