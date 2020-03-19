Severe weather possible Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A hazy start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. Patchy fog, especially north of Indy.

We’re tracking thunderstorms Thursday and our first round will arrive by lunch today Not expecting anything severe with the first round, just some heavy rain. Second round arrives tonight between 8 pm-2 am. There is an enhanced risk from Indy and points southwest while most of the state is under a slight risk. The main threats with the storms later Thursday night will be gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Storms will move out early Friday morning with falling temperatures behind the front.

Highs Friday will top out in the morning hours with spots near 60° with temperatures falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

This weekend looks cooler but dry with highs in the lower 40s then slowly warming to the upper 40s.

Next week highs should rebound to the 50s with scattered shower chances midweek.