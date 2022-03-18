Weather

Shower and storms return today

A mild start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. Could see a stray shower this morning with a better chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s. Some of the storms later on today could turn strong to severe with hail being the main threat. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.

Saturday will be a chilly and raw day with highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty showers will be around through the day as an area of low pressure tracking across the state. When it’s all said and done we could pick up 0.50″-1.00″ of rain. By Sunday highs will top out in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Should be nice to start off next week with highs in the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Shower chanes return Tuesday with highs cooling to the upper 50s and that will carry over into Wednesday. Highs will then remain cool through the later half of the week with most spots in the lower to mid 50s with some sunshine!