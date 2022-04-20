Weather

Shower chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds will be around through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower to mid 60s. Showers will develop late this afternoon and this evening. They’ll stick around through the overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday scattered shower chances will continue with highs warming to the lower 70s. Mid 70s will arrive by the end of the week with scattered showers and storms through the day.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs continuing to warm to the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies! A few showers arrive late in the day Sunday wit highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will stick around through Monday of nexxt week with highs cooling through the lower 60s.