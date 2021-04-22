Weather

Shower chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a stray drizzle chance early on. Most will see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Lows Thursday night will cool to the upper 30s.

A mostly cloud end to the week with an isolated shower chance later on in the evening. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 60s!

A wet start to the weekend with showers likely through the morning and afternoon. Highs will cool to the mid-50s. We could see upwards of 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rain by the end of the day Saturday. Rain moves out just in time for Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower 60s.

Temperatures next week look beautiful and above the seasonal high! Monday highs will break into the lower 70s and will continue to warm to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday! The next chance for showers arrives midweek next week!