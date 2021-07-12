Weather

Shower chances to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some light fog to start Monday morning for a few spots with most waking up to slightly damp conditions. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s.

It should be a cool afternoon, with highs struggling to warm to 80°. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms developing Monday afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches the state. We could see some heavier downpours with these and maybe a gusty storm as the state has a marginal risk for severe weather.

Monday night lows fall to the upper 60s.

Isolated storm chances will extend through the day Tuesday. Highs will slowly climb to the lower 80s.

Midweek, we see a break from the rain with highs continuing to climb to the mid-80s through Thursday. It should be a brief dry stretch before more rain chances arrive by the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we have our next chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s. We dry out Sunday and Monday of next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s.