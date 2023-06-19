Showers and storms for some Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity will be up a bit with seasonable temperatures on tap this week.

Monday:

Low pressure spinning along the Ohio River will be the culprit for some rain chances today. Highest rain probabilities will be south and southeast of Indianapolis for the day, but a few scattered showers/storms will be possible around the metro, especially for the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the upper 70s around the metro, with 80s expected north of the city where rain chances are lower.

Monday night:

Shower chances hang around for the early evening hours, but should diminish heading into the overnight. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday:

We’ll start off cloudy but dry for the morning. A few isolated showers will be possible for the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday:

Dry and warm with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

8 day forecast:

Rain chances return for late week, with scattered showers and storms possible Friday. Just spotty rain chances possible for Saturday. A cold front moving through Sunday night may bring a better rain opportunity to the state as we wrap up the weekend.