Weather

Showers and storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs Tuesday are expected to return to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night we welcome in some much needed rain to the area with scattered showers and lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday! We could also see an isolated gusty storm during the afternoon with a marginal risk of severe weather across the southern half of the state. Highs will also cool to the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances will continue Thursday with a marginal risk of severe weather. Highs will still warm to the lower 80s. Storm chances stick around through the end of the week with highs cooling to the lower 70s.

Rain moves out just in time for race weekend but it’ll be significantly cooler with highs in the lower 70s Saturday. Race day looks comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Dry and quiet weather will continue through the workweek next week with highs climbing to the upper 70s.