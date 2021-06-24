Weather

Showers and storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a mainly clear sky! Should be a warmer and slightly more humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see plenty of dry hours Thursday with showers arriving late this evening.

Lows Thursday night will fall to the middle 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to end the workweek with highs in the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather statewide. There will be some heavy pockets of rain that set up as well making flooding a concern.

This weekend will be a soggy one with shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will also warm to the mid to upper 80s Saturday with highs cooling to the mid-80s Sunday.

Rain chances will continue through much of next week. Scattered showers and storms will start early next week with highs still in the lower to mid-80s. The chance of rain will continue through midweek. By the end of our active pattern, there could be 3″-6″ of additional rain. We begin to dry out Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.