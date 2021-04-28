Weather

Showers and storms Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storm chances will increase Wednesday morning with pockets of heavy rain at times.

Highs Wednesday will warm to the middle 70s. We could see a stronger storm Wednesday afternoon with a marginal risk of an isolated stronger storm with larger hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Rain will continue overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers will continue through the day Thursday with highs cooling to the upper 60s. Rain will come to an end Thursday afternoon with most spots between 1″-2″ of rain by the end of the day.

Friday will be a dry and cooler day with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Highs by this weekend will rebound to the lower 70s Saturday. Sunday highs will top out in the upper 70s with more sunshine!

Shower chances will return early next week with highs above the seasonal high in the middle to upper 70s!