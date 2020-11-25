Showers and storms Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A soggy start to Wednesday morning with pockets of moderate rain through the morning drive. Temperatures will start off mild in the mid-40s.

Highs Wednesday will soar to the upper 50s to lower 60s with showers and storms throughout the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening with the main threat being damaging winds and a spin-up tornado. The storms will move out later Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving will be dry, mild and cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. It should stay dry and quiet through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid-50s Friday with a lot more sunshine!

This weekend it becomes slightly cool with highs Saturday in the upper 40s with sunshine! Highs Sunday should remain in the lower 50s with increasing clouds with our next potent area of low pressure.

Next week, right now, is a tricky forecast! It all depends on the tracking of the storm. We could see our first measurable snow. Highs on Monday will top out in the low 40s with temperatures cooling to the 30s through Tuesday. Tuesday we could see snow showers to a mix during the day.