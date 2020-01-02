Showers are likely Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Keep your umbrella handy as we’ll track rain and warmer temperatures to end the week.



Thursday night: Isolated showers will develop as temperatures hold steady in the 40s.

Showers will become numerous late; expect a wet but mild night.

Friday: Prepare for a wet start to your day as showers will continue through the morning commute. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day.

Showers will once again become widespread Friday night.

Saturday: A light wintry mix and light snow will bring possible slick spots Saturday morning. Minor snow accumulations are possible by Saturday afternoon. We will finally dry out late Saturday as temperatures warm to the upper 30s.

8 Day forecast: Sunday will be the best weather day of the weekend as clouds decrease making way for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the low 40s Sunday and Monday. Another round of precipitation will develop Tuesday bringing a wintry mix to light snow into Wednesday.