Showers ending Saturday night

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After soggy weather Saturday afternoon, a drier pattern sets up for the back half of the holiday weekend.

Saturday night:

Scattered showers continue this evening as a cold front moves through. Expect showers to end from west to east by Midnight, with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Lows fall to the upper 60s

Sunday:

Decreasing clouds and comfortable. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Relatively quiet week ahead. A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Highs hover in the upper 70s through the end of the week, and into the lower 80s next weekend.

