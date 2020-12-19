Showers possible Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy conditions with occasional showers possible to kick off the weekend.

Saturday:

Cold front moving through will spark light showers across the state Saturday afternoon. Precipitation should stay mainly as rain.

Highs top out in the lower 40s.

Saturday night:

Cloudy and dry conditions overnight. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Sunday:

Dry weather under mostly cloudy conditions for much of the day. High hit the lower 40s.

8-day forecast:

Brief warming trend on tap for the first half of the holiday week. Highs push into the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday, and should make a run at 50° for Wednesday.

Significant blast of arctic air moves in along a cold front for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Ahead of that, snow showers could be possible Thursday morning. Highs only hit the lower 20s for Thursday and Friday, with slightly warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend.