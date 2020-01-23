Showers to change to snow Friday night, continue Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain began falling in central Indiana on Thursday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT: If you’re heading out this evening grab the umbrella. Rain developed across much of the state and will continue during the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the southeast and may be a bit breezy at times. Lows will fall into the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: The clouds will hang around throughout much of the day. Look for a few showers early in the day. We’ll see the chance for scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Highs will climb into the lower 40s. Most of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain on Friday but colder air mixes into the state later in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Rain showers will change over to snow showers. Lows will fall to right around freezing.

SATURDAY: Snow will be possible in the morning and continue throughout the afternoon. We may see some light accumulation during the day; around 1-2″ is possible. Winds pick up a little from the west at 5-15 mph. This may blow and drift some of the snow.

SUNDAY: We’ll end the weekend dry. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s close to 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s for much of the next week. It will be mostly cloudy with a couple of systems working into the area for the middle and end of the week. We’ll see a chance of a wintry mix late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.