Significant winter storm to impact Indiana starting today | Jan. 5, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for much of central Indiana. This alert begins 10 AM in Indianapolis and lasts until 7 PM on Monday.

TODAY: Snow cover coverage will increase in the coming hours across SW Indiana. Early to mid-afternoon snow will become more widespread along the I-70 corridor. Everyone will start with snow. This evening into tonight sleet/freezing drizzle gets into south-central Indiana. The worst travel conditions will likely be this evening into tonight in our area. High temperatures in the mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Heavy snow with sleet/freezing drizzle in south-central Indiana. Icing concerns will be highest along the Ohio River. Travel is not recommended during this timeframe. Winds will be gusting 30 mph. Low temperatures in the low 20s.

TOMORROW: Snow showers are still likely waking up with mixed precipitation southeast of the Indy metro area early on. Light snow will start to wrap up west to east with drier conditions by mid-afternoon. Blowing snow may become an issue for spots that remained all snow for the entire event with winds still gusting 25 mph.

TOTALS: We are still anticipating 6″-10″ along I-70 through south-central Indiana. That being said, isolated spots could get 10″+ in a stretch from Bloomington to Columbus. Snowfall totals will drop off quickly into north-central Indiana.

7-DAY FORECAST: Colder air will settle in this week, so expect whatever snow we do get from the winter storm will remain on the ground for a bit. Morning lows for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the single digits. On Friday, another system has the chance to bring a few snow showers to the area.