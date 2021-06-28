Weather

Sizzling start to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. A quiet start to the morning with more storm chances through the afternoon!

Highs Monday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° with feel-like temperatures in the lower 90s.

On Monday night, expect to see partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with lows in the lower 70s.

Another stormy and muggy day Tuesday. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with an isolated storm during the afternoon. Mid-week temperatures will begin to cool to the mid-80s with shower and thunderstorm chances continuing. Highs by Thursday should top out in the lower 80s with storm chances.

By the end of the week, highs will cool to below seasonal highs with most spots in the upper 70s with decreasing humidity and storm chances. This trend looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday!