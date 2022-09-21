Weather

Sizzling today with storm chances this afternoon

A warm start this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Should be a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with high humidity and sunshine. A cold front will pass through the state this afternoon and will generate scattered showers and storms with some storms becoming strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail especially the further ne you head from the city. Shower and storm chances will wrap up late tonight with lows falling to the lower 60s.

Right behind the cold front temperatures will drop significantly with highs Thursday topping out in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies! Gets even cooler Friday with lows Friday morning in the lower 40s for spots. Highs during the day struggle to make it out of the 60s with loads of sunshine!

This weekend looks more seasonal with highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances returning from time to time. Highs to start off next week will be comfortable with sunshine with highs climbing to the mid 70s through mid week.