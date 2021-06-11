Weather

Sizzling weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to our Friday morning! Temperatures are starting in the lower 70s with an isolated shower around. Otherwise, we should see plenty of dry time Friday with highs warming to the upper 80s with an isolated storm chance during mid to late afternoon! Quiet and clear Friday night with lows in the lower 70s.

A sizzling weekend is out ahead of us with highs Saturday topping out in the lower 90s! Expect to see plenty of sunshine with a stray shower chance through the afternoon. Humidity will be high as well! We start to see humidity decrease slightly Sunday with highs in the mid-80s with nothing but sunshine!

After the cold front passes through the state this weekend, temperatures will cool and humidity will drop! Highs Monday are still looking warm with sunshine and plenty of dry time. We’ll continue to fall through the week with highs falling to the upper 70s midweek with nothing but sunshine and dry time through the end of the week!