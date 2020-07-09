Slightly cooler to end the work week with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat and humidity continued to be the main story through our Thursday.

Thursday night:

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the overnight hours.

We will have another mild night ahead with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday:

Showers are possible early Friday before we dry out with mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will finally back off a little bit and top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend:

The slight relief from the heat will continue through your weekend. Isolated storms are possible Saturday with scattered storm chances Sunday. Humidity values will be less than what they were this week.

8 Day Forecast:

The dog days of summer are set to return after we continue our stretch of upper 80s for the highs during the first half of the work week. Rain chances look to taper off after Monday, which will lead to a dry stretch for most of the remainder of the week. High temperatures may climb into the mid 90s next Thursday.