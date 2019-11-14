Slightly warmer Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A much better start to the morning with temperatures running 20° warmer! We start off with more clouds which helped us overnight and early Thursday morning. Temperatures will budge a little bit Thursday with highs in the mid-30s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Thursday night we’ll see a little more clearing which will cool us down a little bit with lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.

Friday will be a dry and slightly warmer end to the week with temperatures tracking towards the the upper 30s to near 40s. Another dry and cold Friday night football with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s.

A great but chilly weekend with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s with sun and clouds Saturday. Sunday will be the day of change with a few showers possible late Sunday and overnight. Rain should be out of here early Monday morning.

Early next week starts quietly with highs still below normal with most spots in the lower 40s. Tuesday, we factor in rain with a little mixing possible through the day with highs in the lower 40s. By mid-week highs will trend closer to 50s with rain chances increasing Thursday night.