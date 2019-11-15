Slightly warmer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The gradual warming trend continues into the weekend.

Friday night: We’re dry, partly cloudy and cold tonight. Dress in layers if you’re headed out to any Friday football games. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s tonight.

Saturday: Skies will remain partly sunny Saturday as tempertaures warm to the low 40s. Quiet weather is expected for much of the day.

Sunday: Clouds and temperatures will increase throughout the day on Sunday. Skies will become mostly cloudy, enjoy temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We can’t rule out a stray shower Sunday night.

8 Day forecast: Expect cloudy and cool conditions Monday. Spotty showers will develop Monday night bringing light rain back to the forecast. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance for flurries late. Slightly warmer Thursday as numerous showers develop.