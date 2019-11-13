Slightly warmer Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another record-breaking morning with temperatures dipping to the 9° just after midnight. We rebounded through the morning with temperatures holding in the lower teens.

A few more clouds Wednesday with highs warming a good 10° with highs in the lower 30s. Clouds will thicken up which will help keep temperatures in the mid-20s Wednesday night!

A slight warmup for the remainder of the workweek with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Even warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s with sun and clouds!

This weekend looks great with most spots breaking into the lower 40s for both Saturday and Sunday!

Early next week highs will flirt with the lower 50s with a better chance of showers by Tuesday.