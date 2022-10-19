Weather

Slowly warming up!

A chily start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° with clouds around to start the day. We should see more sunshine and a slightly warmer afternoon with highs breaking into the lower 50s today! Winds will still be around with gusts around 15-20mph. Lows tonight will get cold with most spots in the falling to the upper 20s to lower 30s with clear skies! Highs Thursday will become slightly warmer with most spots touching the lower 60s with laods of sunshine!

By the end of the week highs will top out near 70° with mainly sunny skies! Perfect weather this weekend with highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with loads of sunshine!

Warm temperatures will spill over into early next week with highs in the lower 70s through Tuesday with rain chances increasing. Temperatures will then cool mid week with highs in the upper 50s.