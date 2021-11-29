Weather

Slowly warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s with a mainly clear sky! It should be a chilly afternoon with highs in the lower 40s with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Monday night’s lows will cool to the lower 30s.

Temperatures will slowly warm to seasonal Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s with sunshine!

By midweek, highs will continue to warm to the lower 50s with an isolated shower chance during the morning with dry time expected through the afternoon. A warm front will move through the state boosting temperatures through the latter half of the workweek. Highs Thursday will soar to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal high through the end of the week with most spots in the lower to mid-50s.

This weekend looks seasonal with everyone in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine!