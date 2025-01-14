Snow chances this morning, sub-zero temperatures tonight | Jan. 14, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light snow could make the late morning hours slick. The coldest air of the season settles in for the middle of the week.

Tuesday:

Temperatures are bitter cold here for the very early morning hours with air temperatures into the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Snow moving in:

We are tracking a fast moving clipper system that is now moving through Illinois. Look for that snow to arrive by The late morning commute hours through the late morning hours.

Accumulations will be light, with most areas receiving around a quarter to a half an inch of snowfall. Some areas in the northern third of the state could pick up close to an inch by lunchtime.

This won’t be much snow, but it will create some slick spots for the mid- and late-morning drive.

Meanwhile, it will be bitter cold today with highs into the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills into the single digits.

Bitter cold overnight:

Skies will gradually clear out as we head into the afternoon. They should leave us clear, quiet, and exceptionally cold for the overnight hours. Look for low temperatures to drop between zero and five below zero overnight; windshields are expected to get as cold as 10 below when we wake up Wednesday morning in parts of Central Indiana.

Sunny and cold Wednesday:

Wednesday will be dry, cold, quiet, and very bright as we head through the midweek. High temperatures will top out into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Warming late week:

Temperatures warm late week. Starting on Thursday, look for numbers to get close to the freezing mark. Friday we could make a run at 40°.

Weekend system:

A cold front approaches by Friday night heading into Saturday, bringing rain showers to the area. As it appears right now, we will likely stay above freezing for the overnight, which should keep the precipitation as liquid heading into Saturday morning. Eventually, cold air will rush behind the system Saturday, changing that rain over to some light snow. So a little too early to tell if we get any accumulations, but models are indicating that snow would be relatively light at this point.

By Sunday, a few flurries with much colder temperatures will settle in

Colder next week?

Next week a deep upper-level trough will be digging from Canada, likely bringing us the coldest temperatures that we’ve had for the season. We begin with highs on Monday into the mid-teens, but some areas could see even colder temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be even colder as well.