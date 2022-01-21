Weather

Snow chances this weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits. Should be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 20s. Tonight lows will fall to the upper teens.

This weekend looks split for right now with Saturday being the better of the two days! Highs will top out in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. A quick clipper system will pass through the state Sunday generating snow showers! We could see some minor accumulations with this with highs in the lower 30s.

We start off in the lower 40s Monday then temperatures will tumble through the rest of the week! Highs will fall to the lower 30s with snow chances on Tuesday! we’ll end the week with highs in the 20s with a partly cloudy sky.