Snow for Monday evening commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to the morning with temperatures starting in the mid-40s with lots of clouds. A few light showers will develop midmorning from Indy and points north.

Temperatures will plummet through the 30s Monday afternoon and will transition any light rain to snow shower. A light mix will develop in northwest Indiana late morning. A light mix will move into downtown by 2 p.m. for a brief moment before transitioning to snow for the rest of the day.

Snow will last through the evening commute with accumulation on grass, sidewalks and roadways. Most spots will pick up 2″-3″ while areas northeast of Indy could pick up a bit more with spots between 3″-4″ due to some lake effect snow showers. Snow will wrap up by midevening with temperatures nose-diving through the 20s and teens. Lows Monday night could possibly break records with spots in the lower teens.

Tuesday morning will be a frigid one with air temperatures in the lower teens and wind chills in the single digits to near 0°. Daytime highs don’t get much better with highs in the lower to mid-20s. The silver lining in the forecast will be the sunshine throughout the day.

Could be another record-breaking cold morning Wednesday with lows in the lower teens but temperatures will start to slowly warm to the lower 30s. By the end of the week, highs will warm to the 40s then eventually the mid to upper 40s to near 50!