Snow for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’ll be cloudy with some patchy fog and scattered showers Friday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll see lots of clouds with some areas of fog. Showers will be scattered. Rain will come to an end shortly after midnight. Lows will fall close to freezing. Well after midnight, colder air will arrive and wraparound moisture will move into the state. Any rain showers left over will change over to snow showers. Low 32

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. We may see up to an inch of slushy snow in parts of central Indiana. Snow will continue on and off throughout much of the day. It’s going to be breezy, too.

Winds will be from the southwest from 10-15 mph with gusts near 20. Highs will climb into the middle 30s, which is around normal for this time of year. However with the winds gusting up to 20 at times Saturday, it will put a bit of a bite in the air.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers come to an end. We’ll stay with mostly cloudy skies and lows close to 30.

SUNDAY: We’ll dry out for the weekend, but it will stay cloudy and cool. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for some quiet weather the next few days. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s and close to 40 on Monday and Tuesday. A weak system will move in Wednesday and bring a chance for a rain and snow mix.