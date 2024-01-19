Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slick conditions expected for the Friday morning commute. Another round of brutal cold settles in for the weekend.

Friday:

Snow showers continue thorough the morning hours, but should taper of gradually over the next few hours. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM, and includes most of central Indiana.





Most areas pick up between 1-2″ through morning, with some higher amounts possible in northern and eastern Indiana.

Meanwhile, temperatures will turn colder through the day, falling into the teens with wind chills near 0 for most of the day.

Friday night:

Bitter cold temperatures continue to fill in. A few light snow showers will be possible – especially in northern Indiana. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place overnight for much of the state. Overnight lows fall to near 0°. Wind chills will hover between -5 to -15° through Saturday moring.

This weekend:

Bitter cold temperatures continue, but weather should be rather quiet. Highs will only hit the mid teens for Saturday, but should sneak back into the 20s for Sunday

8 day forecast:

Upper ridge begins to build for the southeast, as Arctic air retreats back into Canada. Highs on Monday will go above freezing for the first time in over a week. The warm up continues with numbers in the 40s for much of the week, and some areas flirting with 50° by the end of the week into next weekend.